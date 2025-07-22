PepsiCo Stock (PEP) Opinions on Q2 Earnings Report

Recent chatter on X about PepsiCo (PEP) has been buzzing with reactions to the company’s latest Q2 earnings report. Many users are highlighting the strong performance, noting that the company exceeded expectations with an EPS of $2.12 against a forecast of $2.03, alongside revenue of $22.73 billion surpassing estimates of $22.27 billion. The stock’s subsequent 7% surge last week has sparked lively discussions about its near-term trajectory.

However, not all feedback is uniformly positive, as some on X have pointed out concerns over stagnating sales in certain segments and rising costs that could pressure margins. There’s also mention of challenges like increased marketing spend and asset impairments that have caught the attention of critical observers. This mix of optimism and caution paints a complex picture of investor sentiment following the earnings release.

PepsiCo Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PEP stock 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

PepsiCo Insider Trading Activity

PepsiCo insiders have traded $PEP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARIE T. GALLAGHER (SVP and Controller) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $3,988,780

PAULA SANTILLI (CEO, Latin America Foods) sold 7,777 shares for an estimated $1,181,287

PepsiCo Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,490 institutional investors add shares of PepsiCo stock to their portfolio, and 1,710 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PepsiCo Government Contracts

We have seen $2,559,832 of award payments to $PEP over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

PepsiCo Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PEP in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/25/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

PepsiCo Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PEP recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $PEP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $154.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a target price of $144.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Chris Carey from Wells Fargo set a target price of $154.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Dara Mohsenian from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $165.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Filippo Falorni from Citigroup set a target price of $168.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Bryan Spillane from B of A Securities set a target price of $145.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Andrea Teixeira from JP Morgan set a target price of $139.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Nik Modi from RBC Capital set a target price of $148.0 on 06/24/2025

