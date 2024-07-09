Is PepsiCo Stock Going to $190? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So

As often happens when a prominent company is about to publish a quarterly earnings report, analysts have been adjusting their price targets in anticipation. In this case, it's PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP). Evaluations of the big beverage and snack food conglomerate run the gamut from poor to excellent, and one of the more optimistic takes on the company's stock anticipates a double-digit percentage upside potential in its price.

Banking on continued profitability

The analyst with that rosy view of PepsiCo's future is Bank of America Securities analyst Bryan Spillane. The company is slated to unveil its second-quarter results later this week and on Monday Spillane cut his price target on the shares to $190 apiece from the former level of $210. Despite the target drop, the analyst remains bullish on PepsiCo, rating it a buy. Spillane's target implies a 17.2% upside over the next 12 months for the stock.

While the analyst said he is concerned with relatively soft demand in the food and beverage industry, he also feels that PepsiCo stock is attractively priced at its current levels. He also pointed out a pleasing reality for the company, in that it consistently lands in the black and generates comfortable margins.

That shouldn't change, in his view. Spillane wrote in his latest PepsiCo note that the company's "long-term earnings power remains reasonably stable."

PepsiCo is an attractive stock in numerous ways

I've been a fan of PepsiCo's business for years, and I continue to think its stock is a good buy. Those modest valuations are tempting in the same way a pack of Doritos or an ice-cold Pepsi is. Speaking of which, both of the company's product segments (snacks and drinks) occupy pride of place on supermarket and convenience store shelves.

Since I'm a dividend guy, I also very much like PepsiCo's emphasis on its payout. Every quarter it reliably hands out a distribution, which these days tops 3% in yield.

PepsiCo is scheduled to publish its second-quarter earnings release before the market opens Thursday, July 11. The report should confirm this stock is worth a closer look.

Should you invest $1,000 in PepsiCo right now?

Before you buy stock in PepsiCo, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and PepsiCo wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $785,556!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 8, 2024

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bank of America. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.