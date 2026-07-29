Is PepsiCo Stock Attractive After Q2 Earnings and Margin Pressure

PepsiCo Inc. PEP offers investors a familiar but mixed setup after its second-quarter 2026 results. The stock trades below several valuation benchmarks and carries a dividend yield above 4%, while international demand remains a stabilizing force.



The debate is whether that support is enough. Softer North American trends, margin pressure, high debt and negative estimate revisions keep the investment case from looking broadly favorable.

PEP Trades Below Key Historical Valuation Levels

PepsiCo is trading at 16.2X forward 12-month earnings, below the soft-drink sub-industry multiple of 19.98X and the S&P 500 multiple of 20.11X. It also sits below its five-year median of 20.75X, suggesting the market is already discounting slower near-term momentum.



The $151 price target compares with the recent stock price of $142.86. That spread points to measured upside rather than a deep-value setup. The Coca-Cola Company KO remains a relevant beverage benchmark, while Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP gives investors another North American beverage comparison when assessing category demand and valuation.



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PepsiCo Sustains Cash Returns to Shareholders

PepsiCo still offers a meaningful income component. The company expects to return $8.9 billion to shareholders in 2026, including $7.9 billion in dividends and $1 billion in share repurchases.



The annualized dividend rose to $5.92 per share from $5.69 per share, effective with the June 2026 payment. Management also continues to target free cash flow conversion of at least 80%, which supports the dividend program while leaving room for business reinvestment.



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PEP Faces Margin and Debt Pressures

Second-quarter profitability showed the pressure behind the headline earnings beat. Core gross margin declined to 54.3% from 55.1%, while core operating margin contracted 40 basis points to 16.8%.



Productivity savings and pricing helped, but affordability investments, higher operating costs and inflation limited margin leverage. Debt also remains a constraint, with short-term obligations of $10.6 billion and long-term debt of $42.6 billion at quarter-end, pushing combined debt above $53 billion.

PepsiCo’s Estimates Show Modest Growth

Current projections call for 2026 revenues of about $98.8 billion, up from $93.93 billion in 2025. Earnings are projected at $8.56 per share, compared with $8.14 in 2025.



Those forecasts still show growth, but estimate direction is less supportive. The current fiscal-year earnings estimate declined 0.5% over the past four weeks, indicating weaker near-term earnings conviction despite second-quarter revenue and earnings growth.

PEP’s Scores Temper the Value Case

The bottom line is balanced. PepsiCo’s lower earnings multiple, cash returns and international resilience give the stock some defensive appeal, but margin compression and North American softness reduce the case for aggressive buying.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), which reflects unfavorable earnings-estimate revision trends. That rank is especially important because the Zacks Rank is designed to capture near-term estimate momentum.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



PepsiCo’s Style Scores also argue for caution. Its Value Score of C, Growth Score of C and VGM Score of C do not signal a decisive bargain or broad-based strength, while its Momentum Score of F reflects weak recent stock action.



For investors focused on income and consumer-staples exposure, PEP remains a major global franchise. For those looking for improving near-term earnings momentum, the current ranking and Style Scores suggest patience.

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PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (KDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.