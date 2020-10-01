US Markets
PEP

PepsiCo sees strong annual profit as homebound buyers splurge on snacks

Contributor
Uday Sampath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI

PepsiCo Inc forecast full-year profit above market expectations on Thursday as homebound consumers buy more of its snack foods and drinks, sending its shares up more than 2%.

Adds details on results, share movement

Oct 1 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc PEP.O forecast full-year profit above market expectations on Thursday as homebound consumers buy more of its snack foods and drinks, sending its shares up more than 2%.

People spending more time working from home and taking online classes due to COVID-19 crisis has led to rise in demand for salty snacks, boosting demand for PepsiCo's Tostitos, Cheetos and Doritos from households across North America.

Sales of snacks under the company's Frito-Lay North America unit rose 7% in the third quarter, while higher demand for breakfast foods led to a 6% rise at its Quaker Foods business.

Overall net revenue rose more than5% to $18.09 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 5, beating analysts' average expectation of $17.23 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

It forecast full-year core earnings of $5.50 per share, above expectations of $5.36 per share.

In the reported quarter, net profit attributable to the company rose to $2.29 billion, or $1.65 per share, from $2.1 billion or $1.49 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.66 per share, beating market expectation of $1.49 per share.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PEP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular