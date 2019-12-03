PepsiCo Seeks a Stock Pop With Deal to Buy BFY Brands

The food giant said it has reached a deal to acquire BFY Brands, which owns the PopCorners line of popped snacks.

PepsiCo is beefing up its “healthier snack” offerings.

The company said Monday night it reached a deal to acquire BFY Brands, which owns the PopCorners line of popped snacks, including protein and veggie crisps.

Details of the deal, pending regulatory approval, weren’t disclosed, but PepsiCo (ticker: PEP) CEO Steven Williams said in the announcement that BFY’s production capabilities will help the company continue to grow its existing “more-nutritious snack brands.”

While it may not move the needle much right away, given PopCorners’ relatively tiny share of the snack market, J.P. Morgan analyst Andrea Teixeira noted “better-for-you” is the fasting-growing segment in snacks.

She likened the deal to Pepsi’s acquisition of Bare Foods in May 2018, which closed after 45 days for an undisclosed amount. (PopCorners is roughly twice the size of Bare in channels she tracks.) PopCorners can help Pepsi grow its exposure in the healthier-snack segment, and its integrated production and popping technology could help Pepsi expand its other brands in the future.

“Although we would not expect Pepsi to expand distribution of PopCorner’s as high as some of their flagship brands, we do think there is clearly still room for growth here,” she noted, adding that Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Whole Foods unit recently added BFY snacks to its shelves.

Teixeira maintained an Overweight rating with a $154 price target. Pepsi stock was down 0.1%, at $135.69, in recent trading, while the broader S&P 500 index was down 1.1%. Pepsi shares have gained 22.7% in 2019, slightly below the S&P’s 22.9% gain.

