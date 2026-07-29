PepsiCo Rides Global Volume Growth as North American Demand Slows

PepsiCo Inc. PEP is showing two different operating pictures in 2026. International markets are delivering stronger volume growth, while North America is dealing with tighter consumer budgets and softer demand.



The shift matters because PepsiCo’s portfolio now leans on emerging consumer needs as much as legacy scale. Functional beverages, zero-sugar drinks, permissible snacks and affordable formats are shaping where it invests next.

PepsiCo, Inc. Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth)

PepsiCo, Inc. revenue-quarterly-yoy-growth | PepsiCo, Inc. Quote

PepsiCo Captures Global Volume Momentum

PepsiCo’s international business provided the clearest signal in the second quarter. International convenient-food organic volume increased 4%, while International Beverages Franchise organic volume rose 5%.



Asia Pacific Foods delivered the strongest reported segment volume performance, with organic volume up 10%. International organic revenue increased 7%, marking the 21st consecutive quarter of at least mid-single-digit growth.



That helps offset a more difficult U.S. backdrop. The Coca-Cola Company KO remains a relevant beverage peer as investors compare global brand reach and zero-sugar demand across the beverage group.

PepsiCo, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

PepsiCo, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | PepsiCo, Inc. Quote

PEP Expands in Functional and Zero-Sugar Products

PepsiCo’s beverage strategy is moving further into functional hydration and zero-sugar offerings. In North America, Gatorade delivered volume and net revenue growth, helped by Gatorade Lower Sugar and continued strength in Gatorlyte.



Propel also posted volume and net revenue growth, while Pepsi Zero Sugar, Pepsi Wild Cherry & Cream, Mountain Dew Zero Sugar and Mug Root Beer gained value and volume share. The company is broadening products tied to hydration, protein, fiber, energy and portion control.



PepsiCo’s convenient-food portfolio is making a similar shift. Permissible options such as Baked, Simply, SunChips, Siete and Quaker Rice Cake offerings delivered volume and net revenue growth in the quarter.

PepsiCo Adapts Pricing to Value-Conscious Consumers

North American demand remains the main pressure point. In the second quarter, North America organic revenue declined 0.5%, as U.S. food and beverage category growth moderated.



PepsiCo Foods North America revenues fell 2%, mainly because of lower effective net pricing. The company is using affordability investments and price-pack architecture to stay relevant to selective consumers.



That response has trade-offs. Greater affordability spending can protect household penetration, but lower effective pricing and reinvestment may weigh on margins. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP, with its North American beverage focus, gives investors another reference point for value, innovation and channel demand.

PEP Invests in Automation and Supply Chains

PepsiCo is using automation, digitalization and supply-chain simplification to respond to inflation and higher operating costs. These initiatives are part of its broader productivity program.



Productivity savings and effective net pricing helped core operating profit increase 4% in the second quarter. However, core operating margin contracted 40 basis points to 16.8%, showing that higher operating costs and reinvestment still constrained profitability.



Management expects productivity gains to help mitigate higher input costs in the second half of 2026. Advertising, marketing and portfolio investments may still limit near-term margin recovery.

PepsiCo’s Ratings Reflect Uneven Trend Strength

The bottom line is that PepsiCo has trend exposure, but the stock still reflects uneven near-term conditions. International volumes, functional beverages and healthier snack formats are moving in the right direction, while North American demand and margin pressure remain concerns.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). That ranking points to caution over the next one to three months, especially as near-term earnings-estimate trends remain unfavorable and execution is expected to be weighted toward the fourth quarter.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



PepsiCo’s Value Score of C, Growth Score of C and VGM Score of C do not indicate a broad-based style advantage. Its Momentum Score of F is weaker and signals that recent price action has not supported the global portfolio story.

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