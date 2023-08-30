News & Insights

PepsiCo returns to Indonesia, breaks ground for snack factory

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER MARROW

August 30, 2023 — 12:00 am EDT

Written by Stefanno Sulaiman for Reuters ->

By Stefanno Sulaiman

CIKARANG, Indonesia, Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. food and beverage maker PepsiCo PEP.O began building a snack factory in Indonesia's West Java on Wednesday, marking its return to Southeast Asia's largest economy after splitting with a local partner two years ago.

The factory, part of PepsiCo's $200 million commitment to invest in Indonesia over a 10-year period, is expected to start producing snacks by 2025.

PepsiCo's affiliate Fritolay Netherlands Holding B.V. and Indofood CBP ICBP.JK, a unit of Indonesia's largest food company Indofood Group, ended a 30-year joint venture in 2021 without providing any reason, when Indofood bought PepsiCo's minority stake.

The JV at the time had manufactured a range of snacks under brands like Lay's, Cheetos and Doritos.

Building the new factory without a local partner, PepsiCo pledged to source most raw materials for its snacks, including corn and palm oil, from sustainable sources and to use renewable power sources.

($1 = 15,255.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Gayatri Suroyo and Simon Cameron-Moore)

((Stefanno.Sulaiman@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

