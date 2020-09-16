PepsiCo & Red Lobster to Launch First Mountain Dew Cocktail

PepsiCo, Inc. PEP has collaborated with Red Lobster to introduce the first-of-its-kind Mountain Dew cocktail namely — Dew Garita. With the two iconic food and beverage brands teaming up for a new menu, customers are in for a treat. The Dew Garita cocktail is a perfect match for Red Lobster's iconic Cheddar Bay Biscuits.



The new cocktail will be initially launched in September at a few Red Lobster restaurants and will then be available across the United States by year-end. Apart from this, PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay and Quaker range of products along with Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Stubborn craft soda, bubly sparkling water, Lifewtr, Tropicana and non-carbonated options like lemonade and agua fresca will also be part of the newly curated menu at Red Lobster restaurant.



Earlier this week, the company revealed plans to launch another beverage in the functional category — Driftwell— to help consumers deal with stress, relax and enjoy a good sleep. Driftwell is an enhanced water drink, containing L-theanine, which is an amino acid often found in green tea, black tea and mushrooms. It is usually used to relieve anxiety and improve mental health. The company plans to launch the drink in small cans of 7.5 ounces and one flavor — blackberry lavender. Additionally, it is a calorie-free and sugar-free drink. The company expects to launch the health and wellness drink nationwide through its online portals in December 2020. The drink is likely to hit the store shelves in the first quarter of 2021.



We note that shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 2.9% in the past three months compared with the industry's growth of 5.6%.





In recent times, when the whole world has come together in a fight against the novel coronavirus, the beverage giant PepsiCo is also doing its bit. The company launched two online sites on May 11 for consumers to shop during the coronavirus pandemic and beyond. The sites, namely PantryShop.com and Snacks.com, offer all of PepsiCo’s beverage, snack and food assortments. Moreover, with work from home trending nowadays, the ready-to-drink coffee and energy drinks categories are likely to come to consumers’ rescue.



Similarly, PepsiCo’s rivals are also treading the same path by introducing drinks that provide health-related benefits to consumers. Notably, Coca-Cola KO introduced the Coca-Cola Energy drinks earlier this year, which contains Vitamin-B, which boosts energy levels. In January, the company also introduced AHA in the sparkling water category, containing caffeine in each of its flavors that included citrus and green tea, and black cherry and coffee.



Further, Molson Coors Beverage Company TAP announced plans to launch its non-alcoholic product line with four new brands starting this fall. The first of these brands to be launched is HUZZAH in the seltzer category. The brand will be launched in three flavors — Strawberry &Hibiscus, Juicy Pear, and Raspberry & Lemon.



Additionally, Boston Beer SAM intends to launch Just the Haze, an India pale ale with 0.5% alcohol by volume, in early 2021.

