Pepsico recalls some Starbucks vanilla frappuccino drinks in U.S.

Credit: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

February 18, 2023 — 07:04 pm EST

Written by Jose Joseph for Reuters ->

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Pepsico Inc PEP.O recalled more than 25,000 cases of Starbucks SBUX.O chilled coffee drink after glass was found in some of the bottles, the U.S. Food and Drug administration said in a notice.

The voluntary recall, which was initiated on Jan. 28, covers more than 300,000 bottles of the Starbucks frappuccino vanilla chilled coffee drink, the FDA said.

The FDA classified this as a Class 2 recall, which means the "product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote", according the agency's website.

Distributed nationwide by PepsiCo, the bottles with expiration dates Mar. 8th, May 29th, Jun. 4th and 10th, have been affected, according to the notice.

Pepsico did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on a Saturday.

(Reporting by Jose Joseph in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell)

((Jose.Joseph@thomsonreuters.com;))

