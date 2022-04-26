US Markets
PepsiCo raises revenue forecast boosted by higher prices

Uday Sampath Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

PepsiCo Inc raised its full-revenue forecast on Tuesday, aided by higher prices and a rebound in demand for its sodas at theaters and restaurants.

April 26 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc PEP.O raised its full-revenue forecast on Tuesday, aided by higher prices and a rebound in demand for its sodas at theaters and restaurants.

The company also said it took a $241 million charge in the first quarter related to property, plant and equipment impairment, as well as inventory write-downsdue to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The company said it now expects fiscal 2022 organic revenue to rise 8%, compared with its forecast of a 6% increase.

Pepsico's net revenue rose 9.3% to $16.20 billion in the first quarter ended March 19, beating analysts' estimates of $15.54 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

