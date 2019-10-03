US Markets

PepsiCo quarterly revenue beats on advertising push

Uday Sampath Reuters
PepsiCo Inc beat quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday, as ramped up advertising boosted demand for the company's sodas and snacks.

Net revenue rose 4.3% to $17.19 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 7, beating analysts' estimates of $16.93 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $2.10 billion, or $1.49 per share, from $2.50 billion, or $1.75 per share, a year earlier.

PepsiCo also said it expects to meet or exceed its fiscal 2019 organic revenue growth target of 4%.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

