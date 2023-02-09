PepsiCo Q4 Profit Down, Core EPS, Top Line Beat Market; Lifts Dividend; Sees Growth In FY23

(RTTNews) - Snack and beverage giant PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to the company plunged to $518 million from last year's $1.32 billion.

Earnings per share fell 61 percent to $0.37 from $0.95 a year ago.

Core earnings per share were $1.67, compared to $1.53 last year.

On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.65 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net revenue grew 10.9 percent to $28 billion from prior year's $25.25 billion. Organic revenue growth was 14.6 percent. Analysts expected revenues of $26.84 billion for the year.

Further, the company announced a 10 percent increase in its annualized dividend to $5.06 per share from $4.60 per share, effective with the dividend expected to be paid in June 2023. The company also plans to repurchase approximately $1.0 billion worth of shares.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, PepsiCo expects to deliver 6 percent organic revenue growth and 8 percent core constant currency earnings per share growth.

