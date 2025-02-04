PepsiCo Q4 Core EPS Tops Market, Revenues Miss; Sees Organic Growth In FY25, Lifts Dividend

(RTTNews) - Food and beverage giant PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) reported Tuesday higher profit in its fourth quarter, above market estimates, while top line edged down and missed Street view.

Looking ahead, for 2025, the company expects a low-single-digit increase in organic revenue; and a mid-single-digit increase in core constant currency earnings per share.

PepsiCo also announced a 5 percent increase in its annualized dividend to $5.69 per share from $5.42 per share, effective with the dividend expected to be paid in June 2025.

Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta said, "Looking ahead to 2025, we will continue to build upon the successful expansion of our international business, while also taking actions to improve performance in North America. Our multiyear productivity initiatives will help fund disciplined commercial investments and aid our profitability.... We also announced a 5 percent increase in our annualized dividend per share beginning with the June 2025 payment, representing our 53rd consecutive annual increase."

For the fourth quarter, net Income Attributable to PepsiCo climbed to $1.52 billion from last year's $1.30 billion. Earnings per share were $1.11, up 17 percent from $0.94 a year ago.

Core earnings were $2.69 billion or $1.96 per share, compared to $2.46 billion or $1.78 per share a year ago.

The Wall Street analysts on average expected the company to report earnings of $1.94 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net Revenue edged down 0.2 percent to $27.784 billion from last year's $27.850 billion. Organically, revenues grew 2.1 percent.

The Street was looking for revenues of $27.89 billion for the quarter.

