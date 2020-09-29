US Markets
PepsiCo Q3 EPS to be $1.50, Organic Sales to Grow 2.4%: Morgan Stanley

PepsiCo Incâs third quarter is expected to be a positive catalyst for the stock with an expected organic topline and EPS beat, according to Morgan Stanley equity analyst Dara Mohsenian, who also forecasts Q3 EPS of $1.50 and 2.4% y-o-y growth in organic sales.

The U.S. multinational food, snack and beverage corporation, PepsiCo is set to report third-quarter 2020 results on Thursday, October 1, before market open.

âWe continue to like Pepsi longer-term with a pronounced mix shift to the more attractive snacks business over the last few years with strong underlying fundamentals (even ex-COVID) now at more than two-thirds of corporate profit, with both robust, sustained snacks category growth, as well as PEPâs strong competitive positioning and share gains within snacks. We also see PepsiCoâs (PEP) growth outlook and underlying EPS quality as higher with greater reinvestment under a new CEO,â Morgan Stanleyâs Dara Mohsenian said.

âLast, we believe PepsiCoâs valuation remains compelling, with PepsiCo trading one standard deviation below its 5-year NTM relative P/E average vs mega-cap peers and only at a 3% EV/EBITDA premium to food peers, despite much higher LT revenue growth potential (4% at PEP LT vs 2% at food peers), as well as higher margins/ROIC (see PEP Valuation Looks Compelling section below for more detail).â

Morgan Stanley forecast PEP organic sales growth to be driven by its snacks business, and a topline recovery in emerging markets, as well as a sequential improvement in on-premise beverages. In North America, they forecast a solid +6.5% organic sales growth at Frito-Lay North America (FLNA); +7.2% growth at Quaker Foods North America (QFNA); -1.0% decline at Pepsi Beverages North America (PBNA).

For the international business, the investment bank forecast +8.6% y-o-y organic sales growth in APAC on China recovering, +2.5% in Europe with on-premise improving and favourable summer weather, +1.5% in Latin America, and -2.3% in AMESA (Africa, Middle East, South Asia) on a slower recovery, particularly in India.

PepsiCo stock closed 3.30% higher at $137.97 on Monday. The stock is up about 1% so far this year.

Several other equity analysts have also updated their stock outlook. Jefferies raised their target price to $139 from $137; JP Morgan lowered their stock price forecast to $149 from $154; UBS raised the price target to $140 from $136; Deutsche bank upped their price objective to $140 from $139 and Â Guggenheim raised their target price to $151 from $148.

Eleven analysts forecast the average price in 12 months at $144.64 with a high forecast of $155.00 and a low forecast of $130.00. The average price target represents a 4.83% increase from the last price of $137.97. From those 11 equity analysts, six rated âBuyâ, five rated âHoldâ and none rated âSellâ, according to Tipranks.

âPepsiCo is our top beverage pick. We forecast Pepsi will post superior topline growth relative to peers driven by exposure to the higher growth/higher margin snacks category (2/3 of PEPâs profit). Snacks is a higher growth category given: (1) shift to snacking vs. sit-down meals; (2) less pressure from health/wellness vs. beverages, and (3) PEPâs leading share in snacks vs. fragmented competition, driving share gains, and higher margins/ROIC,â Morgan Stanleyâs Mohsenian said.

âWe also see more structural Pepsi market share benefits post COVID-19, as PEP uses its DSD distribution advantage, to gain shelf space and share in snacks, and in beverages, where PEP is advantaged vs competition with a much lower mix in away-from-home.â

Upside risks: Higher FLNA snacks topline growth, improving North America beverages business on higher investment spend and on-premise recovery, better GM expansion on favourable commodities/better pricing, and higher cost savings from restructuring.

Downside risks: Lower return from PEPâs reinvestment, macro volatility, commodity and FX volatility, greater COVID impacts, worse market share trends in beverages, soda taxes.

