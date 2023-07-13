PepsiCo Q2 Profit Tops Estimates, Organic Revenue Growth At 13.0%; Increases FY23 Guidance

(RTTNews) - PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) reported an increase in profit for the second quarter that also topped Wall Street estimates. Looking forward, the company increased its full-year organic revenue and core constant currency EPS guidance.

Second quarter earnings came in at $2.75 billion, or $1.99 per share compared with $1.43 billion, or $1.03 per share, a year ago. Core EPS was $2.09 compared to $1.86, previous year. Core constant currency EPS growth was 15%, for the quarter. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter revenue rose 10.3% to $22.32 billion from $20.23 billion last year. Analysts on average had estimated $21.73 billion in revenue. Organic revenue growth was 13.0%, for the quarter.

For fiscal year 2023, PepsiCo now expects to deliver 10 percent organic revenue growth, revised from prior guidance of 8 percent. The company now expects 12 percent core constant currency EPS growth, revised from prior outlook of 9 percent. This imply 2023 core EPS of $7.47, updated from prior guidance of $7.27. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $7.32.

For fiscal 2023, the company continues to expect: total cash returns to shareholders of approximately $7.7 billion, comprised of dividends of $6.7 billion and share repurchases of $1.0 billion.

Shares of PepsiCo are up 2% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.