PepsiCo Q2 Net Income Rises; Affirms FY26 Financial Guidance

(RTTNews) - PepsiCo (PEP) reported that its second quarter net income attributable to PepsiCo increased significantly to $2.98 billion from $1.26 billion, prior year. Earnings per share rose to $2.18 from $0.92. Core operating profit grew 4% to $4.07 billion from $3.91 billion. Core EPS increased to $2.20 from $2.12. Core constant currency EPS increased 1%.

Net revenue reached $24.18 billion, up 6.4% from $22.73 billion in the prior period. Organic revenue increased 2.4%.

For 2026, the company continues to expect: organic revenue to increase between 2 and 4 percent; and core constant currency EPS to increase between 4 and 6 percent.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, PepsiCo shares are up 1.06 percent to $144.00.

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