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PepsiCo Q2 Net Income Rises; Affirms FY26 Financial Guidance

July 09, 2026 — 06:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - PepsiCo (PEP) reported that its second quarter net income attributable to PepsiCo increased significantly to $2.98 billion from $1.26 billion, prior year. Earnings per share rose to $2.18 from $0.92. Core operating profit grew 4% to $4.07 billion from $3.91 billion. Core EPS increased to $2.20 from $2.12. Core constant currency EPS increased 1%.

Net revenue reached $24.18 billion, up 6.4% from $22.73 billion in the prior period. Organic revenue increased 2.4%.

For 2026, the company continues to expect: organic revenue to increase between 2 and 4 percent; and core constant currency EPS to increase between 4 and 6 percent.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, PepsiCo shares are up 1.06 percent to $144.00.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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