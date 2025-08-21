PepsiCo (PEP) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

PepsiCo (PEP) ended the recent trading session at $148.98, demonstrating a -1.16% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.34%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the food and beverage company had gained 3.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 1.4%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.67%.

The upcoming earnings release of PepsiCo will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 9, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.27, showcasing a 1.73% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $23.8 billion, up 2.07% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $8.01 per share and a revenue of $93.08 billion, signifying shifts of -1.84% and +1.33%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PepsiCo. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0% increase. PepsiCo is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, PepsiCo is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.82. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.82.

We can also see that PEP currently has a PEG ratio of 4.02. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Beverages - Soft drinks industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.57.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

