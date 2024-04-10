PepsiCo (PEP) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

PepsiCo (PEP) closed at $168.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.97% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.95%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.84%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the food and beverage company had gained 3.69% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.78% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of PepsiCo in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 23, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.52, up 1.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.16 billion, up 1.74% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $8.15 per share and a revenue of $94.64 billion, signifying shifts of +6.96% and +3.46%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PepsiCo. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. PepsiCo is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note PepsiCo's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.92. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 18.66.

We can also see that PEP currently has a PEG ratio of 2.67. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Beverages - Soft drinks industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.26.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.