PepsiCo (PEP) Stock Moves 2.17%: What You Should Know

PepsiCo (PEP) closed the most recent trading day at $144.22, moving +2.17% from the previous trading session. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.14%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.8%.

Shares of the food and beverage company witnessed a loss of 0.97% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its gain of 3.53%, and outperforming the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of PepsiCo in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 9, 2026. On that day, PepsiCo is projected to report earnings of $2.19 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.3%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $23.85 billion, up 4.95% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.62 per share and revenue of $98.72 billion, which would represent changes of +5.9% and +5.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PepsiCo. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% lower within the past month. As of now, PepsiCo holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, PepsiCo is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.37. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.73.

We can also see that PEP currently has a PEG ratio of 2.85. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Beverages - Soft drinks industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.21 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PEP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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