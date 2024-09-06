PepsiCo (PEP) Stock Moves -1.09%: What You Should Know

PepsiCo (PEP) closed at $177.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.09% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.73%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.55%.

Coming into today, shares of the food and beverage company had gained 4.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 5.69%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.22%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of PepsiCo in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 8, 2024. In that report, analysts expect PepsiCo to post earnings of $2.31 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.67%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $23.97 billion, indicating a 2.22% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.15 per share and revenue of $93.83 billion, which would represent changes of +6.96% and +2.58%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for PepsiCo. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, PepsiCo boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PepsiCo has a Forward P/E ratio of 22 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.3.

We can also see that PEP currently has a PEG ratio of 3.09. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Beverages - Soft drinks industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.94 as of yesterday's close.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, placing it within the bottom 25% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.