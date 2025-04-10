PepsiCo (PEP) Stock Moves -1.01%: What You Should Know

PepsiCo (PEP) closed the most recent trading day at $144.12, moving -1.01% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 3.46% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 2.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 4.31%.

The food and beverage company's shares have seen a decrease of 1.74% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.27%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of PepsiCo in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 24, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.51, signifying a 6.21% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $17.76 billion, indicating a 2.69% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $8.27 per share and a revenue of $91.66 billion, signifying shifts of +1.35% and -0.21%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for PepsiCo. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.31% lower. PepsiCo is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, PepsiCo is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.96. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.98.

Investors should also note that PEP has a PEG ratio of 3.05 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Beverages - Soft drinks was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.58 at yesterday's closing price.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, placing it within the top 21% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

