PepsiCo (PEP) Stock Moves -1.99%: What You Should Know

PepsiCo (PEP) closed at $162.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.99% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.95%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.37%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the food and beverage company had lost 3.91% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.75% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PepsiCo as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 26, 2022. On that day, PepsiCo is projected to report earnings of $1.25 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.31%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.63 billion, up 5.49% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.71 per share and revenue of $82.48 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.19% and +3.78%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PepsiCo should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.55% lower. PepsiCo is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PepsiCo has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.72 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.08, which means PepsiCo is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that PEP currently has a PEG ratio of 3.26. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Beverages - Soft drinks stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.69 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.