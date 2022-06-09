PepsiCo (PEP) Stock Moves -1.78%: What You Should Know

PepsiCo (PEP) closed the most recent trading day at $162.78, moving -1.78% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.38% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.94%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.64%.

Coming into today, shares of the food and beverage company had lost 2.89% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 1.43%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.07%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PepsiCo as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 12, 2022. On that day, PepsiCo is projected to report earnings of $1.72 per share, which would represent no growth from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $19.77 billion, up 2.85% from the year-ago period.

PEP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.64 per share and revenue of $83.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.07% and +4.77%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PepsiCo. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PepsiCo is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, PepsiCo is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.95. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.3, which means PepsiCo is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that PEP currently has a PEG ratio of 3.29. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PEP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.