PepsiCo (PEP) Stock Moves -1.54%: What You Should Know

PepsiCo (PEP) closed the most recent trading day at $172.15, moving -1.54% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.77%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.82%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.83%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the food and beverage company had gained 6.31% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 6.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.35% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PepsiCo as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 26, 2022. In that report, analysts expect PepsiCo to post earnings of $1.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.48%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.62 billion, up 5.41% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.64 per share and revenue of $81.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.07% and +2.49%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PepsiCo should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.51% lower. PepsiCo is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, PepsiCo is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.33. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.23, which means PepsiCo is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that PEP has a PEG ratio of 3.48. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Beverages - Soft drinks stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.84 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.