PepsiCo (PEP) Stock Moves -1.26%: What You Should Know

PepsiCo (PEP) closed at $142.02 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.26% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.77%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.59%.

Coming into today, shares of the food and beverage company had gained 5.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 0.04%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.04%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PEP as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 13, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.43, down 4.03% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $20.38 billion, up 4.4% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PEP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher. PEP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, PEP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.2. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.38.

Investors should also note that PEP has a PEG ratio of 3.46 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PEP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.08 as of yesterday's close.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.