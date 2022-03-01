PepsiCo (PEP) Stock Moves -0.9%: What You Should Know

PepsiCo (PEP) closed at $162.27 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.9% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.55%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.21%.

Heading into today, shares of the food and beverage company had lost 5.64% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.89% in that time.

PepsiCo will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect PepsiCo to post earnings of $1.25 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.31%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.63 billion, up 5.49% from the year-ago period.

PEP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.71 per share and revenue of $82.48 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.19% and +3.78%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PepsiCo. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.58% lower. PepsiCo is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note PepsiCo's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.42. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.79, so we one might conclude that PepsiCo is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that PEP currently has a PEG ratio of 3.22. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Beverages - Soft drinks industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

