PepsiCo (PEP) Stock Moves -0.77%: What You Should Know

PepsiCo (PEP) closed at $181.09 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.77% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%.

Coming into today, shares of the food and beverage company had lost 1.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 1.66%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.68%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PepsiCo as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 9, 2023. In that report, analysts expect PepsiCo to post earnings of $1.64 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.19%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $26.71 billion, up 5.78% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.76 per share and revenue of $85.1 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.99% and +7.08%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PepsiCo. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PepsiCo currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, PepsiCo currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.01. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.72, so we one might conclude that PepsiCo is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that PEP has a PEG ratio of 3.51 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Beverages - Soft drinks was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.26 at yesterday's closing price.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PEP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.