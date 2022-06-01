PepsiCo (PEP) Stock Moves -0.75%: What You Should Know

PepsiCo (PEP) closed the most recent trading day at $166.49, moving -0.75% from the previous trading session. This change traded in line with S&P 500. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the food and beverage company had lost 0.14% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.54% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.32% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PepsiCo as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 12, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.72, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $19.77 billion, up 2.85% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.64 per share and revenue of $83.27 billion, which would represent changes of +6.07% and +4.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PepsiCo. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. PepsiCo currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PepsiCo has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.26 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.54.

It is also worth noting that PEP currently has a PEG ratio of 3.33. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Beverages - Soft drinks was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.96 at yesterday's closing price.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PEP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

How to Profit from the Hot Electric Vehicle Industry

Global electric car sales in 2021 more than doubled their 2020 numbers. And today, the electric vehicle (EV) technology and very nature of the business is changing quickly. The next push for future technologies is happening now and investors who get in early could see exceptional profits.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.