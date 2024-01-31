PepsiCo (PEP) Stock Moves -0.67%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, PepsiCo (PEP) reached $168.48, with a -0.67% movement compared to the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.82%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.23%.

The the stock of food and beverage company has fallen by 1.9% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 4.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.28%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of PepsiCo in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 9, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.72, marking a 2.99% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $28.24 billion, reflecting a 0.87% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PepsiCo. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% higher. PepsiCo presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PepsiCo has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.89 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.79.

One should further note that PEP currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.54. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Beverages - Soft drinks was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.26 at yesterday's closing price.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

