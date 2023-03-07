PepsiCo (PEP) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know

PepsiCo (PEP) closed at $172.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.5% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.72%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the food and beverage company had gained 0.98% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.28% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PepsiCo as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.37, up 6.2% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.18 billion, up 6.05% from the year-ago period.

PEP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.23 per share and revenue of $89.48 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.48% and +3.58%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PepsiCo. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.35% lower. PepsiCo is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, PepsiCo is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.01. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.62, which means PepsiCo is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that PEP currently has a PEG ratio of 3.15. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PEP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.59 as of yesterday's close.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

