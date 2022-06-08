PepsiCo (PEP) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PepsiCo (PEP) closed at $165.73, marking a -0.5% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.81%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the food and beverage company had lost 2.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 0.27%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.03%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PepsiCo as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 12, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.72, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $19.77 billion, up 2.85% from the year-ago period.

PEP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.64 per share and revenue of $83.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.07% and +4.77%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PepsiCo. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PepsiCo currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note PepsiCo's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25.08. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.53, which means PepsiCo is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, PEP's PEG ratio is currently 3.31. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Beverages - Soft drinks stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.87 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

