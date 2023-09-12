PepsiCo (PEP) Stock Moves -0.37%: What You Should Know

PepsiCo (PEP) closed at $178.27 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.37% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the food and beverage company had lost 2.55% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.84% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.64% in that time.

PepsiCo will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, PepsiCo is projected to report earnings of $2.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.66%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $23.42 billion, up 6.59% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.48 per share and revenue of $92.16 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.16% and +6.67%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PepsiCo. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PepsiCo is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, PepsiCo is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.91. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.36.

We can also see that PEP currently has a PEG ratio of 2.94. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Beverages - Soft drinks stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.17 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

