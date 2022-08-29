PepsiCo (PEP) Stock Moves -0.31%: What You Should Know

PepsiCo (PEP) closed the most recent trading day at $174.49, moving -0.31% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the food and beverage company had gained 0.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 0.76%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.65%.

PepsiCo will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 12, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.84, up 2.79% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $20.83 billion, up 3.18% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.66 per share and revenue of $83.92 billion, which would represent changes of +6.39% and +5.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PepsiCo. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.17% higher. PepsiCo is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note PepsiCo's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 26.28. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.22, which means PepsiCo is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that PEP currently has a PEG ratio of 3.43. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Beverages - Soft drinks was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.26 at yesterday's closing price.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PEP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.





Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.