PepsiCo (PEP) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know

PepsiCo (PEP) closed at $182.92 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.15% move from the prior day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.92%.

Heading into today, shares of the food and beverage company had gained 5.46% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 5.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PepsiCo as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 25, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.37, up 6.2% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.18 billion, up 6.05% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.23 per share and revenue of $89.48 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.48% and +3.58%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PepsiCo should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PepsiCo is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, PepsiCo is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.35. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.74.

It is also worth noting that PEP currently has a PEG ratio of 3.32. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Beverages - Soft drinks industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.95 as of yesterday's close.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PEP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

