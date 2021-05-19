PepsiCo (PEP) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PepsiCo (PEP) closed at $145.43, marking a -0.05% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%.

Coming into today, shares of the food and beverage company had lost 0.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 1.61%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.27%.

PEP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 13, 2021. In that report, analysts expect PEP to post earnings of $1.53 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.91%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.76 billion, up 11.4% from the year-ago period.

PEP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.05 per share and revenue of $75.22 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.6% and +6.89%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PEP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.09% higher. PEP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note PEP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.05. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.95, so we one might conclude that PEP is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that PEP has a PEG ratio of 3.01 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Beverages - Soft drinks was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.63 at yesterday's closing price.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 125, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

