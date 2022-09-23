PepsiCo (PEP) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PepsiCo (PEP) closed at $168.52, marking a -0.05% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.72% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the food and beverage company had lost 5.95% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 6.32% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.09% in that time.

PepsiCo will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 12, 2022. On that day, PepsiCo is projected to report earnings of $1.84 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.79%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $20.83 billion, up 3.18% from the prior-year quarter.

PEP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.66 per share and revenue of $83.92 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.39% and +5.6%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PepsiCo. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher within the past month. PepsiCo is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, PepsiCo is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 25.32. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.05.

Meanwhile, PEP's PEG ratio is currently 3.3. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Beverages - Soft drinks was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.13 at yesterday's closing price.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.