PepsiCo (PEP) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, PepsiCo (PEP) reached $164.54, with a -0.12% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.61%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the food and beverage company had lost 3.45% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of PepsiCo in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 23, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.52, signifying a 1.33% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.18 billion, up 1.86% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.15 per share and revenue of $94.65 billion, which would represent changes of +6.96% and +3.48%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for PepsiCo. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.05% increase. Right now, PepsiCo possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, PepsiCo is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.2. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.2.

We can also see that PEP currently has a PEG ratio of 2.58. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Beverages - Soft drinks was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.28 at yesterday's closing price.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, positioning it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

