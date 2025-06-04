PepsiCo (PEP) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with PepsiCo (PEP) standing at $131.74, reflecting a -0.08% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.01% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.32%.

Coming into today, shares of the food and beverage company had gained 0.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 1.73%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.2%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of PepsiCo in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.04, showcasing a 10.53% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $22.37 billion, reflecting a 0.6% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.87 per share and revenue of $92.2 billion, indicating changes of -3.55% and +0.38%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for PepsiCo. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% lower. PepsiCo currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, PepsiCo is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.75. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.6 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that PEP currently has a PEG ratio of 3.79. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Beverages - Soft drinks industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.55.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, placing it within the top 19% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

