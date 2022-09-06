PepsiCo (PEP) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $169.25, changing hands as low as $169.12 per share. PepsiCo Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PEP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PEP's low point in its 52 week range is $149.48 per share, with $181.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $169.51.

