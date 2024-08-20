PepsiCo (PEP) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

PepsiCo (PEP) closed the latest trading day at $175.85, indicating a +1.17% change from the previous session's end. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Shares of the food and beverage company have appreciated by 3.67% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.93%.

The upcoming earnings release of PepsiCo will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.31, reflecting a 2.67% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $23.99 billion, reflecting a 2.3% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $8.15 per share and revenue of $93.85 billion, indicating changes of +6.96% and +2.6%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for PepsiCo. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. PepsiCo presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, PepsiCo is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.33. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.17.

It is also worth noting that PEP currently has a PEG ratio of 3. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Beverages - Soft drinks industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.84.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 204, this industry ranks in the bottom 20% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.