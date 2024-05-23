PepsiCo (PEP) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with PepsiCo (PEP) standing at $179.27, reflecting a -1.55% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the food and beverage company had gained 2.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 3.66%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.06%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of PepsiCo in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 11, 2024. In that report, analysts expect PepsiCo to post earnings of $2.16 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.35%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $22.68 billion, up 1.59% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.17 per share and a revenue of $94.55 billion, representing changes of +7.22% and +3.37%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for PepsiCo. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.14% upward. Right now, PepsiCo possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PepsiCo has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.3 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.71 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that PEP currently has a PEG ratio of 2.97. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Beverages - Soft drinks stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.97 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 151, this industry ranks in the bottom 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

