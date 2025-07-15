PepsiCo (PEP) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, PepsiCo (PEP) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.03 per share, reflecting a decline of 11% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $22.37 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 0.6%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain PepsiCo metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenue- PBNA (PepsiCo Beverages North America)' will reach $6.84 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenue- PFNA (PepsiCo Foods North America)' will reach $6.40 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1040.2% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenue- LatAm Foods' reaching $2.50 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -17.8% year over year.

PepsiCo shares have witnessed a change of +3.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PEP is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

