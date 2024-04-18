PepsiCo (PEP) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, PepsiCo (PEP) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.52 per share, reflecting an increase of 1.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $18.16 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.7%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some PepsiCo metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenue- Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region' to reach $989.41 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenue- Frito-Lay North America' will reach $5.79 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenue- Quaker Foods North America' should arrive at $657.96 million. The estimate points to a change of -15.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net revenue- Africa, Middle East and South Asia' to come in at $970.20 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.8% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenue- PepsiCo Beverages North America' will reach $5.83 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.5% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenue- Europe' will reach $1.93 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net revenue- Latin America' stands at $1.98 billion. The estimate points to a change of +11.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating income (Non-GAAP)- Frito-Lay North America' will likely reach $1.64 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.61 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating income (Non-GAAP)- Latin America' should come in at $436.28 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $369 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating income (Non-GAAP)- Africa, Middle East and South Asia' reaching $160.96 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $160 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating income (Non-GAAP)- Europe' at $156.12 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $160 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating income (Non-GAAP)- Quaker Foods North America' of $100.94 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $188 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of PepsiCo have returned -1.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% change. Currently, PEP carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

