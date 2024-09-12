PepsiCo (PEP) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

PepsiCo (PEP) closed the latest trading day at $177.26, indicating a +0.84% change from the previous session's end. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.58%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1%.

Shares of the food and beverage company have appreciated by 1.19% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

The upcoming earnings release of PepsiCo will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 8, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.31, reflecting a 2.67% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $23.97 billion, up 2.22% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $8.15 per share and a revenue of $93.83 billion, signifying shifts of +6.96% and +2.58%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for PepsiCo. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, PepsiCo boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, PepsiCo is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.57. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.25 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that PEP has a PEG ratio of 3.03. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Beverages - Soft drinks industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.91.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, finds itself in the bottom 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

