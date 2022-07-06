PepsiCo (PEP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

PepsiCo (PEP) closed the most recent trading day at $170.70, moving +1% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the food and beverage company had gained 1.47% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.59% in that time.

PepsiCo will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 12, 2022. On that day, PepsiCo is projected to report earnings of $1.72 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $19.77 billion, up 2.85% from the year-ago period.

PEP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.64 per share and revenue of $83.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.07% and +4.77%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PepsiCo. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. PepsiCo is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note PepsiCo's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25.45. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.44.

Also, we should mention that PEP has a PEG ratio of 3.36. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Beverages - Soft drinks was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.76 at yesterday's closing price.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, putting it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

