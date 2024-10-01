PepsiCo (PEP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with PepsiCo (PEP) standing at $171.38, reflecting a +0.78% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.93% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.41%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.53%.

Shares of the food and beverage company witnessed a loss of 1.64% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its gain of 0.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.17%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of PepsiCo in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 8, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.30, reflecting a 2.22% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $23.92 billion, reflecting a 1.97% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.13 per share and revenue of $93.66 billion, which would represent changes of +6.69% and +2.39%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for PepsiCo. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% lower. PepsiCo currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, PepsiCo is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.91. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.47, which means PepsiCo is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, PEP's PEG ratio is currently 2.95. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Beverages - Soft drinks industry stood at 2.89 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, finds itself in the bottom 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

