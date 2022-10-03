PepsiCo (PEP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

PepsiCo (PEP) closed the most recent trading day at $165.25, moving +1.22% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.66%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the food and beverage company had lost 4.34% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 8.02%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.22%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PepsiCo as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 12, 2022. On that day, PepsiCo is projected to report earnings of $1.75 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.23%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $20.83 billion, up 3.18% from the year-ago period.

PEP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.66 per share and revenue of $83.92 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.39% and +5.6%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PepsiCo. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher within the past month. PepsiCo is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, PepsiCo is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.5. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.73, which means PepsiCo is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that PEP has a PEG ratio of 3.2 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Beverages - Soft drinks industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.03 as of yesterday's close.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.