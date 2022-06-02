PepsiCo (PEP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

PepsiCo (PEP) closed the most recent trading day at $166.68, moving +0.11% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.84% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.53%.

Heading into today, shares of the food and beverage company had lost 4.24% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.57% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.5% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PepsiCo as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 12, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.72, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $19.77 billion, up 2.85% from the year-ago period.

PEP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.64 per share and revenue of $83.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.07% and +4.77%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PepsiCo. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PepsiCo is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, PepsiCo currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.07. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.48.

Also, we should mention that PEP has a PEG ratio of 3.31. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. PEP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.92 as of yesterday's close.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

