PepsiCo (PEP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

PepsiCo (PEP) closed at $168.97 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.69% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.95% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the food and beverage company had lost 3.16% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 4.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.49% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PepsiCo as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 12, 2022. On that day, PepsiCo is projected to report earnings of $1.72 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $19.77 billion, up 2.85% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.64 per share and revenue of $83.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.07% and +4.77%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PepsiCo. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PepsiCo is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, PepsiCo currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.27. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.86, so we one might conclude that PepsiCo is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that PEP has a PEG ratio of 3.34 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Beverages - Soft drinks industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

