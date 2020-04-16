PepsiCo (PEP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

PepsiCo (PEP) closed the most recent trading day at $135.64, moving +0.45% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.66%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the food and beverage company had gained 11.67% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15% in that time.

PEP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 28, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.01, up 4.12% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.17 billion, up 2.18% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.73 per share and revenue of $69.11 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.62% and +2.9%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PEP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.65% lower within the past month. PEP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, PEP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.56. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.07.

Also, we should mention that PEP has a PEG ratio of 3.64. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PEP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.71 as of yesterday's close.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, putting it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.